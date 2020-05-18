President Museveni has announced the extension of the Coronavirus lockdown by another period of two weeks.

Addressing the nation on Monday night, the president said public transport will resume but with limited numbers.

“We shall allow regulated opening of public transport means like minibuses, taxis provided they carry only half of their normal capacity,”Museveni noted.

He however noted that this will only come into force in two weeks- time after ensuring that everyone has been given a face mask by government as had earlier been promised.

He said that for now, boda bodas and tuk tuks will only be allowed to carry cargo as they have been doing.

“However, the public transport will resume after you get the masks and the masks will take two weeks to be ready. Once the issue of the masks has been addressed, the shops selling merchandise can open provided they are not in shopping malls or arcades because it is impossible to observe social distancing in these malls,”Museveni said.

The president also noted that private transport means will resume after two weeks but must carry not more than three passengers and that everyone must wear a mask.

Masks

The president said after concerns from members of the public who cannot afford masks, government has decided to distribute masks to Ugandan above the age of six.

“Since many people were expressing concern that they can’t afford to buy the masks and government wanted to ensure quality and people don’t borrow masks from one another, we have decided to provide the masks free of charge to all Ugandans of six years and above,”Museveni said.

“We are going to open up but opening up will require you to wear masks. These masks will be ready in two weeks. The opening up is all tied to the masks and the masks are ready in two weeks.”

If Monday’s presidential address is to go by, the lifting of the lockdown will have to wait for another two weeks but everything has been tied onto wearing of masks that government will soon distribute to Ugandans.

Rationale for lockdown

The president said the lockdown has helped the country greatly in reducing the number of infections saying the current 248 is a small number compared to other countries.

“The lockdown has helped us minimize the infection but also have a rough idea as to where the enemy is mainly coming from and prepare better,”Museveni said.

The president therefore saluted health workers and security agencies for the role they have played during the lockdown.

“I applaud health workers for detecting and treating the disease. I also applaud security forces for enforcing the guidelines. The Ugandan curve has been flattened.”

Cargo trucks

Trans border cargo trucks have continued to be drivers for new infections into the country and of the 248 confirmed coronavirus cases in Uganda, 188 are truck drivers.

Museveni said the new system of allowing only truck drivers who test negative into Uganda will be of great use to the country.

“Once we get more cartridges, we can quickly deploy GeneXpert machines at other borders. The second alternative is testing drivers from the point of origin so as not to stop at border.”

The GeneXpert machines have in the past been used for TB testing but due to lack of cartridges, they had not been used for testing Coronavirus and according to Museveni, these(cartridges) will soon be got and testing at all borders commences.

Museveni noted that government can also employ a tactic of allowing trucks move in a convoy and are escorted to their destinations within Uganda.

He however insisted that it is suicidal to stop cargo trucks from entering the country because they transport essential cargo.

“Many Ugandans wanted to block out all the lorry cargo drivers however as I told you, that would have been suicidal, war is not fought only by anger but also by wisdom. The debate should not be on how these cargo drivers enter and exist, it should be on how these cargo drivers should be managed,”Museveni noted.

According to the president the biggest percentage(75%) of the cargo that enter the country’s border are for Uganda while only 25% goes to other countries and that stopping the trucks would not be a wise idea.