President Museveni’s address on Coronavirus has been moved back to Monday evening, the Nile Post has learnt.

The presidential had earlier been postponed to Tuesday evening but according to Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Don Wanyama, it has been moved back to today.

“Dear colleagues, after wide consultation, it has been agreed that the Presidential Address on Covid is held tonight (Monday) at 8pm. Please disregard the earlier notices. We deeply regret all inconveniences,”Wanyama said.

The development comes a few hours after the Ministry of Health reported that 21 new Covid-19 cases had been recorded on Sunday, bringing the country’s national tally to 248.

Over the weekend, Uganda started implementing the presidential directive in which only truck drivers who test negative of Coronavirus are allowed into the country.