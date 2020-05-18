With many Ugandans now, more than ever before, exercising more thought to what they spend on, Africa leading digital TV operators, StarTimes, have launched a “1 to 3” project, where each decoder can now be linked to three different StarTimes ON accounts.

With this, different people are able to watch their favorite content simultaneously on various devices, off the same account, for just one subscription.

“We appreciate the support of our audience and would like to have them rewarded with more access to the content during these tough times of the pandemic,” StarTimes Uganda Brand & Marketing Director, Isma Lule, said of the move that’s primarily targeting families that are currently home and often have squabbles over the need to watch something different between them.

“The various ways in which different family members can watch and enjoy content via the Startimes ON App will be satisfactory,” Lule added.

All StarTimes subscribers have to do to enjoy the service is simply link their smartcard with the StarTimes ON app and they will be able to watch all the VIP programs available on their TV bouquet on the app for free.

The StarTimes ON app can be downloaded off Google Play and iOS App Stores, and carries the same quality of HD performance of videos with less data consumption at around 30% compared to the other Apps in the same category.

All content on the app can be watched in HD or SD depending on the viewer’s preference, with most content able to be downloaded to one’s phone for later watching.