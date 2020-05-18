Government is set to provide masks to all Ugandans above the age of six, President Museveni has announced.

Addressing the nation about the Coronavirus, the president said from now, it will be compulsory for everyone to put on a face mask so as to stop the spread of the virus.

“Since many people were expressing concern that they can’t afford to buy the masks and government wanted to ensure quality and people don’t borrow masks from one another, we have decided to provide the masks free of charge to all Ugandans of six years and above,”Museveni said.

He noted that children below the age of six will be exempted from putting on masks because their lungs are not yet fully developed to be able to allow them don the items on their mouths and noses.

According to the president, the masks will be distributed from the district level to the sub-county and then through the LC system to Ugandans.

“We shall provide one mask per person and must be worn every time while in public. It is compulsory wearing of masks in public,” he said.

Uganda has now joined a list of many other countries especially in Europe and Asia that in an attempt to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus have made wearing face masks mandatory in public spaces, with citizens facing a possible fine if caught without one.

Uganda’s confirmed Coronavirus cases are currently at 248.