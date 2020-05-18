Cabinet has advised President Museveni to extend the Coronavirus lockdown by one week, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to a source that attended Monday’s cabinet meeting, the president was advised to extend the lockdown by seven more days so as to prepare for the lifting.

“The meeting advised that the seven day extension should allow government distribute masks to Ugandans because everyone will be required to have one while they move out in public,” a source told the Nile Post.

The source also noted that after the elapse of the seven day extension of the Coronavirus lockdown, both public and private transport will be allowed to resume operation but with limited numbers.

Consequently, boda boda riders will be allowed to resume but will carry only one passenger who will be required to wear a mask whereas the rider will put on a helmet.

After the elapse of the seven day lockdown extension, the taxis will be allowed carry a limited number of passengers as the case will be with the private means that will carry only three people, the driver inclusive.

Uganda’s Coronavirus cases are currently at 248 after 21 new cases tested positive on Sunday and President Museveni is expected to address the country on the next way forward after the expiry of the 14 day lockdown extension.