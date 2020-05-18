Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has appealed to the government to support people living with HIV/AIDs with food and other necessities during this period.

He noted that the lockdown has had a bigger impact to the people living with the disease.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a scientific candle light day to remember people affected by HIV/AIDs at Namirembe Kampala.

“We remember not only those who passed on because of HIV/AIDs but also those families that are affected, those who are widows/widowers whose loved ones died of the disease,”he said.

He noted that people living with HIV/AIDs face many challenges during this period hence there is need for the government to check on their welfare.

“These people living with the disease need food. I call upon those who are distributing food that these people are vulnerable, so please consider them the way you consider pregnant women,”he said.

He encouraged all those living with the disease to continue taking their medicine in time.

“Generosity, hospitality and spirituality are very important during this time. So I want to thank you especially those who have been so generous to these people, “he said.