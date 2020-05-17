Uganda’s confirmed Coronavirus cases have risen to 227 after another 24 truck drivers tested positive on Saturday.

According to 2044 samples of truck drivers tested at both the borders and at the Uganda Virus Research Institute in Entebbe, 24 of them were positive.

“At Elegu border, three Ugandan and two Kenyan drivers tested positive whereas at Mutukula, 6 Tanzanians and one Ugandan tested positive. At Malaba, 12 Kenyans tested positive,” the Ministry of Health said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry, a total of 554 community samples were tested as part of the rapid assessment survey and all were negative for Covid-19.

The issue of foreign cargo drivers has continued to be a cause for worry for Ugandans in the fight against the virus as the country continues to register many cases involving truck drivers from neighbouring countries.

For the past two weeks or so, there have not been any community infections apart from truck drivers who are now 167 which represents 74% of the total number of the confirmed cases in the country.

Of the 167 truck drivers who have tested positive in Uganda for Coronavirus, Kenyans are 71, 46 Ugandans, 37 Tanzanians, 7 Eritreans, three Burundians one South Sudanese and one with an unknown nationality.

A directive has however been issued by President Museveni not to allow any positive drivers into the country anymore.

Uganda’s Coronavirus cases now stand at 227 whereas the recoveries are at 63.