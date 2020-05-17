Mbale based Islamic University in Uganda has laid off its employees after the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic continue to hit the economy hard.

In a May 14, 2020 letter to all staff by the university secretary, Hussein Lukyamuzi, their contracts have been suspended with immediate effect because the institution of higher learning has found a hard time to continue with meeting its financial obligations since the closure of all academic institutions by government in March over the virus.

“Following the Government of Uganda directive on the closure of academic institutions, the university finds itself unable to continue paying staff salaries and meet other financial obligations, because of the sudden and unplanned early closure of the university. Consequently, I am authorized to inform you that It has been decided that employment contracts for all IUIU staff are suspended indefinitely,” the letter reads in part.

The university however in the letter says it will pay all staff salaries up to the end of May, 2020 but they will resume duties when the university reopens.

“A few staff will however be asked to remain working on terms to be agreed upon and such staff will be informed officially by the University Secretary before May,31,2020. We appeal for the cooperation and continued understanding of all staff as we try to go through these difficult times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the letter adds.

The Islamic University in Uganda was set up in 1988 and has four campuses in Mbale, Kampala, Arua and the female campus at Kabojja in Wakiso District.

The Coronavirus pandemic has had devastating effects on economies around the world for the past six months since its outbreak in December in the Wuhan city of China.

In Uganda, several companies have since laid off workers whereas others have completely closed business.