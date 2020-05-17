The executive director of the Uganda Cancer Institute, Jackson Orem, has urged cancer patients to take more precautions to avoid contracting Covid-19.

Orem warned that cancer patients have high chances of contracting coronavirus if all the precautionary measures are not well observed.

He made the remarks on Friday.

“Our cancer patients should follow all the measures that other members of the public are observing and they should be more strict with things like masking, handwashing ,social distancing because cancer patients are high risk,”he said.

“If they contract the virus, the condition may worsen and that’s what we want to prevent, so cancer patients should even take more precautions than ordinary people.”

He noted that many of the cancer patients at the institute were greatly affected by the lockdown to the extent that they had no way of travelling back to their respective homes.

He said the patients mostly stuck at the institute are outpatients.

He also informed that public that cancer services are still functional during this period.

The Uganda Cancer Institute has a total of 25,000 active cancer cases in the country.