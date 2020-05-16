The National Organisation of Trade Unions, has donated food relief to truck drivers who are living with HIV/AIDs.

The items included: maize flour, gloves, beans ,sugar, sanitizers, Masks among others

The chairman general NOTU, Usher Wilson Owere, said most of truck drivers are victims of being laid off from work as result of Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that since the outbreak of the novel virus, some companies reduced the number of their staff leaving other employees greatly affected to the extent that they can’t get afford basic needs.

“We are looking at our brothers and sisters who are HIV positive and for that matter they don’t have anywhere they can get what to eat, so as a union we decided that we could give them some posho, beans and sugar so that they are able to survive,”he said.

Owere said it is very difficult for someone living with HIV/AIDS to continue with his or her medication without eating something.

He said centres have been created along Uganda’s borders where trucks drivers can be sensitized and guided on how to live their lives without spreading the virus.

David Musoke, the secretary of lorry drivers requested government to provide these drivers with ARVs in seclusion centres for easy access.

“We ask the government that long distance drivers should also be given access to drugs but the guidelines put in place can’t favour them to take their medication as required by the medics,”he said.

Registered under Usafiri, Uganda has about 600 known truck drivers living with HIV/AIDs.

The group leadership urged other drivers to test and avoid living in self denial.