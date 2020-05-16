Eveline Namulondo, the vendor from Jinja who was shot in the stomach by a security operative yesterday succumbed to her wounds.

Namulondo was admitted at Jinja regional referral hospital on May 13, hours after she was shot along Eng Zikusooka road. She had reportedly defied the presidential directive on observing the curfew.

Kiira region Police Spokesperson Abbey Moiti Ngako revealed that the deceased’s body was taken to Mulago national referral hospital for postmortem since Jinja has no pathologist.

He revealed that investigations into this matter are still ongoing.

“Before her death she told us that she was shot by men in police camouflage however when we assembled all guns that were used on that night, we found out that no gun released a bullet on that night,” Ngako revealed.

After the incident on Tuesday, Eveline Namulondo told The Nile Post that she was travelling on a boda boda with another passenger at 5:45am when they were stopped at a roadblock along Eng. Zikusooka road.

However the boda boda rider just drove on leading one of the officers to fire live bullets.

One of the bullets caught Namulondo in the stomach and she fell off the motorcycle.