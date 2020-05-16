DFCU has officially confirmed that one of its employees, who committed fraud at their Ntinda branch, is under investigation.

In a statement issued yesterday the bank urged its customers not to panic, assuring that the matter is being handled.

“The employee in question was apprehended on Wednesday and is currently aiding the police in the ongoing investigations. The affected customers have had their money refunded. This unfortunate incident is being treated as an isolated case,” the bank noted.

The employee, Elizabeth Kyosimiire reportedly siphoned off Shs 21 million from accounts of the customers.

According to media reports, Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said Kyosimiire was arrested on May 12 and is being held at Kiira Rd police station.