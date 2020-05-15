The NRM government has achieved 80% of what it set out to do after it was elected to government in 2016, the prime minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has said.

In a statement announcing the launch of the manifesto week, Rugunda said a number of gains had been made in various sectors over the years.

These include: the commissioning of Isimba Dam which has added 183 MW of electricity on the grid; revival of Uganda Airlines; commissioning of a specialised Women hospital at Mulago; opening of several factories and opening of a number of border points.

Other achievements, he said, are: commissioning of the Entebbe-Kampala Expressway; opening of the Nile Bridge; commissioning work on expansion and modernisation of Entebbe International Airport and several other projects.

“In implementing the Manifesto, we have faced some challenges, such as delays in acquisition of land for flagship projects across sectors. Compensation remains expensive and sometimes delays project executions. In addition, there is corruption. This undermines the different efforts invested to achieve our targets,” he said.

Rugunda said government would have achieved more had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic which he said had affected and continues to pose serious challenges to lives, livelihood, businesses and the whole way of life.

He said they will use the are Manifesto Week to take stock of what has been achieved so far, the challenges that we have encountered, the steps

In the course of next two weeks, different sector Ministers will be informing Ugandans about what is happening in their dockets in line with the Manifesto.

“I would like to thank the Manifesto Implementation Unit, and Esther Mbayo, the Minister for the Presidency for driving this process and organising this Manifesto Week. I salute Ndugu Willis Bashaasha for coordinating these accountability activities. Four years into this term of office, we would like to inform Ugandans that we are on course to achieve the targets we set together with the people of Uganda,” he said.