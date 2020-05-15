Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has said that all regional referral hospitals have been readied to handle novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, in case of a surge as the country prepares for a phased lifting of the lockdown.

Dr Aceng made the comments on Thursday at Uganda Broadcasting Corporation, Nile Avenue as she addressed the nation.

Dr Aceng was updating Ugandans on the steps the Ministry of Health has taken to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“The Ministry of Health has been working on strengthening the regional referral hospitals to manage cases of Covid-19. Each of the 14 regional hospitals have identified and prepared 10 intensive care units and 30 beds for management of moderate cases,” Aceng said.

Aceng added that eight of the regional referral hospitals have had opportunity to manage Covid-19 confirmed cases as a way of testing their preparedness.

She said, “These are Entebbe, Masaka, Kabale, Hoima, Mbale, Arua, Gulu and Jinja. Earlier on Adjumani Hospital successfully treated a Covid-19 patient. The management of hospitals has been good and very professional.”

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to address the country next week on the way forward after Uganda completes its extended fourteen day lockdown on May 18, 2020.

In her third address to Ugandans, Aceng hinted that the country will continue to experience phased lifting of the lockdown. This will allow more Ugandans to be able to return to work and resume normal activities.

This was further confirmed by Dr Misaki Wayengera, a health expert at the Ministry of Health. He said that there will be no extension of the lockdown past May 18, but noted there will be phased lifting and not total lifting of the lockdown restrictions on movement.

Prof Rhoda Wanyeze, a member of the national Covid-19 taskforce warned that even the phased lifting of the lockdown is not permanent and that if Ugandans don’t adhere to guidelines and cases surge; the President can reinstate the lockdown.

Minister Aceng said that the capacity of the district task forces has been enhanced to provide leadership and carry out surveillance, risk communication and ensure that Presidential directives are adhered to.