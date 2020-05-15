The Parliamentary Commission has issued guidelines to members of parliament on the utilization of the Shs 20 million that was advanced to each of them in the fight against Covid-19.

In a communication dated 12th May 2020 by the clerk to parliament Jane Kibirige, MPs who had already used the money by 5th May have been asked to provide accountability and those who hadn’t to return it not later than May 27, 2020

The communication further stated that MPs who had not utilized the funds advanced to them by 5th May, should give it to the district Covid-19 task force through the Chief Administrative Officer

As for MPs representing special interest groups, the clerk directed that they should either take the money to the national task force or return it to the Parliamentary Commission.

But some of the MPs we spoke to said the new guidelines will further sour the relationship amongst the three arms of government.

Kibirige’s letter follows that of President Museveni to the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga in which the president accused parliament of undermining government by diverting Shs 10 billion which was initially meant for key sectors in the Covid-19 fight.