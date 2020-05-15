As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world, the management of Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary has appealed to the public and other well-wishers for support to sustain the conservation facility.

Managed by the Chimpanzee Sanctuary and Wildlife Conservation Trust, Ngamba is home to 50 orphaned chimpanzees but according to Executive Director, Joshua Rukundo, the animals that have a DNA which is 98% close to that of humans are to face dire consequences of the current Covid-19 pandemic if no help is extended to the sanctuary.

“Ngamba depends on tourists who contribute up to 70% of the cost of operation while other costs are covered by individual donors and grants. With the current Covid-19 pandemic, the facility is closed out to tourists yet the animals have to feed but also for the facility to operate,” Rukundo said on Friday.

According to the Chimpanzee Trust boss, in a month, the facility at Ngamba island needs at least shs26 million to run its activities for a month but this is no longer possible due to limited funds.

“The chimps feed on mostly vegetables and fruits which are expensive. The money also caters for salaries of workers and transport costs of food from the mainland to the island. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we had to cut the costs to spend between shs9m to shs10 million per month.”

He explains that despite cutting costs, the have run short of funds and are seeking a helping hand from well-wishers.

Tian Tang offers lifeline

On Friday, Tian Tang Group, a Chinese company came to the support of Ngamba when they donated sh5 million towards the feeding of chimps.

The money was handed over to Joshua Rukundo, the Chimpanzee Trust Executive Director by Kevin Liu, the manager in charge Nanjing Tour and Travel that also falls under Tian Tang Group.

“Chimps are close to humans and we are here to give some support to their feeding and well-being. We will continue with our partnership that has been ongoing for the last seven years,” Liu said .

He said the group will continue supporting the chimp sanctuary in its conservation efforts.

Speaking at the same function, Rukundo applauded the Chinese company for the donation that he said will greatly push them.

“We are grateful for their generosity. It will go a long way in easing the current burden the sanctuary is facing after the loss of tourism business due to the current pandemic,” Rukundo said.

“This is a tough time for everyone and we can only get through it together. We ask for any kinds of donation from government and the private sector to support our work.”

The Chimpanzee Trust Executive Director said they welcome donations in cash form and food.

“Food supplies that we welcome include avocados, jackfruit, oranges, watermelons, pineapples, bananas. We also accept tomatoes, eggplants, cabbages, sweet potatoes, cassava, onions, posho, millet porridge, peanuts, honey and sunflower seeds,” Rukundo said.

Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary was established in October 1998 to care for orphaned chimpanzees that have been rescued by the Uganda Wildlife Authority.

The sanctuary sits on a 100 acre –piece of land and 95 percent of it is a forest and inhabited by chimpanzees.

The Chimp Trust also teaches the conservation gospel to areas with chimpanzees including Kibale, Kikuube and Masindi districts among others where students and locals are taught about the benefits of co-existing and protecting the animals whose DNA is 98% close to that of humans.