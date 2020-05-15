Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kahamba Kutesa is under fire for authorising three people to fly into the country from abroad in contravention to the presidential directive that ordered closure of all airports and borders into the country.

In a May 13, 2020 letter, Kutesa wrote to the Manager of Ethiopian Airlines asking him to charter three Ugandans from USA, via Addis Ababa to Entebbe Airport.

The three include; Barbara Kavuya who is the wife to city tycoon and money lender Ben Kavuya, Blanche Kibaju an interior designer and student in USA and a one Tiba Byabashaija.

“This letter grants permission to board the following persons on Ethiopia Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Entebbe international Airport on Monday May 18, 2020,” Kutesa wrote in the letter also copied to the Ugandan ambassador in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

When contacted for a comment on the matter, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Ambassador Moses Kalule Kasujja referred this website to Minister Kutesa.

“Call him directly. That question can be best answered by him,” he told the Nile Post on phone.

However, Kutesa was not readily available our calls to him went unanswered.

Quarantine

This website has however learnt that the Ministry of Health has allowed the three people to be quarantined for 14 days at Legacy Courts in Bugoloobi after their return.

“After thorough inspection of premises at Legacy Courts on the May ,14, 2020 by the compliance technical team from the national quarantine pillar covid-19, we have found the premises suitable and have met the standard for a full conditional quarantine site,” the letter by the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa to Ben Kavuya says.

According to the letter, the three people must on arrival adhere to port health regulations, allow a dedicated car pick them from the airport and drive themselves to the quarantine centre where the car must stay.

“During quarantine, test samples will be taken from them before discharge. The ministry of Health team will regularly monitor their status during quarantine.”

Presidential directive

In March, President Museveni directed a closure of all the country’s borders and airports but allowed only cargo vehicles and planes into the country so as to avoid the spread of the deadly Coronavirus

The directive has seen many Ugandans, including singer Edirisa Musuuza, also known as Eddy Kenzo stranded abroad.

However, by the look of things, the letter by the Foreign Affairs Minister authorising the family to the Kampala tycoon be flown back into the country from the US which is one of the worst affected countries by Coronavirus is against the presidential directive and has rubbed a number of social media commentators the wrong way.

“Isn’t Entebbe Airport closed to passenger flights? How do Ugandans get the exemption to fly back home? The cries of Ugandans banished abroad are deafening,” said opposition strongman, Dr. Kizza Besigye on twitter.

Other social media users have since also raised concern over the same.

“Some Ugandans are dying in China and other parts of the world but they have never bothered to airlift them yet they are rushing to bring back their people,” said Sultan, another commentator on twitter.

About Kavuya

Ben Kavuya, is the proprietor of Legacy Credit Limited, a money lending firm based in Kololo, Kampala.

He is also the founder of Legacy Group that has a number of businesses under it including Legacy Courts, a hotel in Bugolobi but he is also into real estate business.