A one Stella Nandawula has accused faded tycoon Brian Kirumira alias White of torturing and raping her countless times.

In a TV interview with NBS’ Uncut show, Nandawula, 29, claims that she is Rwandan with roots in Uganda who came to seek greener pastures in the country

On reaching Uganda, she was in contact with a one Kirabira Edison who is a pimp for rich men. Edison pimped Nandawula for Bryan White and that is where the trouble started.

“Edison sold me to Bryan White who is my boss now. I have been battered and bruised, I have taken abortions a couple of times. He has threatened by life a couple of times, whoever hears this please help me,” she said.

Nandawula claims she has so much pain and she can not even scream for help because she is being held captive.

“Someone needs to help me,” she says in the video and claims she is contemplating committing suicide due to lack of any form of help.

When contacted, Bryan White’s spokesperson Isaac Katende alias Kasuku said Nandawula was with Bryan White just last night.

“Yesterday while celebrating Bruan White’s birthday, that girl was the one who brought cake and other items for the birthday. I am shocked she is the same one making rape allegations,’ he said.

“I do not want to say it is true or not because I am not fully there. That girl is the one who welcomed me, she is the one who was in charge of the budget yesterday. She was given money to buy food and drinks for the party. I have not spoken to her really, but I can confirm she is the one I see at his (Bryan White) home,” Kasuku said.