The Ministry of Health has confirmed thirteen new cases of Covid-19 in the country, sending the national tally of confirmed cases to 139.

According to the Ministry, all the 13 cases are from 1,741 samples of truck drivers that were tested at the borders.

“The new cases are 7 Ugandans, 5 Kenyans and 1 Eritrean who arrived from Tanzania, South Sudan and Kenya via Mutukula, Elegu and Malaba,” the ministry said in a tweet.

All the 363 community samples tested negative for Covid-19.

Uganda has not confirmed any Covid-19 related deaths so far according to the Ministry of health.

On Tuesday, President Museveni held a video conference meeting with heads of East African countries in regards to the issue of truck drivers and the spread of Coronavirus.

The heads of states agreed that a regional mechanism for testing should be worked upon.

They directed that focal persons to immediately work on a regional mechanism for testing and certification of truck drivers prior to their departure at the point of origin and every two weeks report to the heads of state.