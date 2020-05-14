MTN Uganda and its partner, Salaam Foundation have donated food packages to the Luzira Maximum prison inmates in a Ramadan drive.

This drive underscores the long-standing relationship between MTN Uganda and the Muslim community.

The food packages delivered to the inmates included rice, sugar, milk, cooking oil, maize flour, soap, tomatoes and onions.

Ismail Hamwada MTN’s Manager, Workforce Planning said that it is only proper that people fasting have proper Iftar.

“It is the second time we are donating to Luzira prison during Ramadan. This is MTN’s way of celebrating with the Muslim faithfuls as they observe the holy month of fasting. We recently delivered similar consignment to Uganda police because of the good relationship with the security organs in the country,” Hamwada said.

Sheikh Muhammad Mulajje, the Chief Imam at the Luzira prisons mosque thanked MTN for the donation.

This year’s Ramadan has come at a time when the country is locked down due to the Covid19 pandemic that has made it hard for inmates to receive Iftar packages from their loved ones as movement is restricted.

Therefore, the move by MTN and Salaam Foundation will go a long way in helping the Luzira Maximum prisons inmates that are observing the holy month through fasting.

The team also delivered food packages to vulnerable Muslim communities in Entebbe at Abayita Ababiri and Lubugumu in Ndejje.

They will deliver similar packages in Nalumunye before doing the same at Mukono Main Mosque and Nakifuma on Friday.

Other Beneficiaries of this project include the Kampala Imams Forum, Muslim Widows of Kawempe and the Uganda Muslim broadcasters Union.