The state minister for Housing, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, has cautioned opposition members of parliament over politicising food distribution in Kampala and Wakiso.

Speaking to the media, Baryomunsi refuted claims that the government is distributing poor food to the public as part of its food relief distribution programme.

His remarks were in response to allegations by some MPs that government was distributing poor quality beans in some parts of the city.

He tasked the concerned legislators to provide proof that the beans presented were indeed supplied by government.

“I want to challenge those MPs. Let them come and we go on the ground so that we find out the truth,”he said.

Baryomunsi reassured the public that the food relief being distributed by the government is of good quality.

He noted that all the food that is being distributed is tested by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

“If the maize flour or beans fail the test which is conducted by UNBS, then that consignment is confiscated because we can’t give out such food stuff to our people,”he said.

He added that some people are just playing politics to frustrate government’s effort of distributing food relief to vulnerable families.