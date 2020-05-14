Lesotho confirmed its index case of COVID-19 in a press release issued on May 13.

The country becomes the last on the continent to record a case.

The statement signed by Director-General of Health Services said in part: “The ministry of Health informs the Basotho nation and the entire community living in Lesotho, that the country now has the first confirmed case of COVID-19.

“On the 9th May, 2020, the Ministry conducted 81 (eighty one) tests for COVID-19 from travellers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia.”

It said results that came back from South Africa on the 12th May 2020 indicated that “Eighty people tested negative for COVID-19 whiles one tested positive for COVID-19.”

Till date, the country have obtained out 597 specimens which have been tested by South Africa’s National Institute of Communicable Diseases, NICD; 295 are negative and 301 are still pending results.