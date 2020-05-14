Eveline Namulondo, a food vendor, is nursing bullet wounds in Jinja Regional Referral Hospital after she was shot by security operatives while travelling on a boda boda.

The 35 year old, who sustained a bullet wound in the stomach said she was shot on her way to work at about 5.30 am.

She revealed that she was seated with another passenger when security officers in army and police uniforms enforcing curfew guidelines motioned them to stop.

When the rider refused to stop, the trigger happy officers opened fire.

She said the bullet hit her in the stomach and she fell off the motorcycle but the rider and the other passenger continued leaving her on ground.

In great pain she walked to Jinja hospital to receive treatment.

She told The Nile Post that government should foot the medical bills because she was shot by security operatives.

Abbey Moiti Ngako, the police spokesperson Kiira region, couldn’t confirm whether the shooting was done by one of their own.

He said investigations have commenced.