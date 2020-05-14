The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, has faulted KCCA for failing to do its duty of monitoring and supervising the construction of buildings in the city.

His remarks came after a building in Kansanga collapsed and claimed 14 lives over the weekend.

The building belongs to a one Abraham Kalanzi who allegedly was undertaking the construction works illegally.

Katumba said the local authority should be held responsible for failure to monitor and supervise building sites in the city.

“They must have the details of the developer not only the name but everything about the developer, the technical team and all the qualification,”said Katumba.

The minister for Kampala, Betty Amongi and the acting KCCA director Andrew Kitaka visited the site yesterday.

Amongi said they could not supervise the site due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The notice that was issued by the directorate of physical planning at KCCA stopping the building was issued on 13th of March 2020 when the country was under Covid-19 lockdown,” she said.

She noted that the lockdown made monitoring of the building sites difficult because most of the KCCA staff were sent home.

“Most of our vehicles have been concentrating on the distribution of food to the vulnerable families that are affected by the pandemic,”she said.