Event promoters Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo and Abbey Musinguzi alias Abitex have dragged government to court seeking an order to have lockdown lifted to allow people to return to work.

The two, who were clad in People Power branded face masks, filed the suit through their lawyer Anthony Wameli accusing the government of selective distribution of food during this temporary coronavirus lockdown.

They claim that it is wrong for the government to distribute food to a given few within Greater Kampala while the rest of the people in Uganda go hungry. The duo now seeks the court to order the government to lift the lockdown to allow citizens to return to work and fend for themselves.

“Court should order the government to give people adequate food in very transparent means if they can not do so, then we are asking that lockdown be lifted to allow people find their means of survival,” Wameli said.

According to Wameli, they are praying for a speedy hearing from the court.

“The people will stop following government directives just to go look for food, and this is not a threat but reality,” Bajjo said.

He also added that a big number of people have been flocking his home to ask for food and other consumables during the lockdown.

Recently, Abitex and Bajjo stormed the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) demanding to know why people were not receiving food despite the many donations from individuals and companies flocking in.