The High Court in Kampala has ruled that Police was wrong to stop Kyarenga extra concert organised by Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine at his One Love Beach in Busabaala.

The Easter Monday in 2019 was stopped by security saying the organisers had not met the set guidelines.

This prompted promoters Abbey Musinguzi aka Abtex and Andrew Mukasa aka Bajjo to drag government to court

On Wednesday, Justice Esta Nambayo ruled that AIGP Asuman Mugyenyi, the police director in charge of operations was wrong to order the organisers not to hold the events.

“I have already established that the actions of AIGP (Asuman Mugenyi) were ultra vires, as the result, I will allow the application with the following declarations and orders: The decision making process and the decision itself of the 1st respondent (IGP) communicated to the applicants on April 19, 2019, indefinitely stopping them from organising the Kyarenga extra concerts at One Love Beach – Busabaala, Lira, Gulu, Arua are illegal, irregular and in abuse of the first respondent’s powers,” Nambayo ruled.

The court also ruled that Police acted in bad faith when it arrested and bundled the event organisers onto patrol vehicles and later detained.

“In my view, this was in bad faith, it was absurd and it would appear that the decision-maker had taken leave of his senses.It was wrong for the police not to give the applicants an opportunity to be heard on the allegations made against them in respect of their past conduct.”

The judge consequently issued orders barring police from interfering with concerts organised by Abtex and Bajjo as had been done with Kyarenga extra concerts last year in various parts of the country.

Government was also ordered to foot costs incurred by the group in the case.