The Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng has said that there is currently no evidence of community transmissions of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Ugandan communities.

Government through the Ministry of Health started a mass testing exercise termed as the Rapid Assessment Survey last month targeting 20,000 people throughout the country as one of the ways to combat the deadly Coronavirus.

While revealing the preliminary results from the Rapid Assessment Survey in a press conference held at Uganda Media Centre on Thursday afternoon, Minister Aceng said that there is no evidence of community transmission at the moment.

“The Ministry of Health has developed various proposals and these will be implemented going forward. There is no evidence of community transmissions in Uganda at the time,” Aceng said.

Aceng however noted that communities in border districts remain at high risk and that the Ministry has now switched focus to all border points and their communities.

“An app has been developed to check in drivers, be quarantined and remain in the pool. We are also creating a buffer zone for community-based surveillance between Uganda and neighboring countries.”

Aceng added that porous borders, communities along routes of truck drivers and contacts of previous positive cases also remain the potential areas of worry.

Aceng however said that the country has a large testing capacity of about 15,000 PCR Tests per day and that some of the capacity is dedicated to other tests like the HUV viral load monitoring and research.

“The country is stepping up testing to 10,000 PCR tests per day in case need arises. Initially, testing was exclusively at the Uganda Virus Research Institute, which has tremendous job. We have identified several other institutes that can be activated for testing,” Aceng said.

Aceng said that the ministry of health has formulated a number of guidelines and President Museveni will guide on the next course of action as the country counts day 9 of the extended 14 day quarantine period.