Parliament has in a twist of events passed a motion praising President Museveni for his efforts in helping the country fight the deadly coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Kole North Member of Parliament, Bonny Okello moved a motion for the August House to hail the president for leading by example in the fight against the deadly virus since its outbreak, a few months ago.

“By the fact that Uganda has only 122 confirmed cases of which 55 have so far recovered and has not recorded any fatalities, we must appreciate the president,”Okello said.

The legislator said that in spite of the devastating effects that the virus has had on developed countries, Uganda has been able to go through the pandemic without a single death noting that there is need to praise the president for his wise leadership.

The move was supported by West Budama South MP Jacob Oboth Oboth who noted that there is need to applaud Museveni for being a team player in the Covid-19 fight.

“I am not saying that all may be okay but so far so good. Why can’t we give him a thank you,”Oboth Oboth told the August House.

Genius

The legislators heaped praises onto the president for using “military tactics” that have seen the country make greater strides in fighting the virus, a thing they said should not go unnoticed.

“His intellectual power, military genius as a ssabalwanyi and experience in fighting other outbreaks like Cholera and Ebola show that he is saving lives in Uganda,”Kiboga East legislator, Keefa Kiwanuka.

Describing him as a pan Africanist, West Moyo County MP, Tony Aza asked the August House to refer to other achievements for this country that he said President Museveni has key in all those successes.

“He is a peacekeeper, a nationalist, liberator , freedom fighter and cares for the people of Uganda. We shall continue fighting Coronavirus until no body dies in this country,” Aza said.

From the opposition, FDC and Nwoya County MP Simon Oyet supported the motion saying it is not time for politics but rather giving credit where it is due.

However, several opposition MPs including Moses Kasibante, Betty Nambooze, Allan Ssewanyana and Robert Kyagulanyi walked out of Parliament in protest over the matter.

There was drama as Kilak County MP Gilbert Oulanya tried to amend the motion to include Speaker Rebecca Kadaga among those to be appreciated was shot down by ruling NRM MPs.

Opposition MPs like Arua Municipality’s Kassiano Wadri reasoned that Museveni had not worked alone but with other leaders who also need to be appreciated.

U-turn

Passing of the motion was a twist of events considering the bad blood between Parliament and the executive led by President Museveni.

The president a few weeks ago said MPs had fell in the trap when they accepted the shs20 million each to help in the fight against the deadly virus.

““I’m very thankful with Ugandans; they have responded but the Shs20 million by the MPs that caused confusion. It’s bad planning but secondly, there were also legal and constitutional issues involved. It would be morally irreprehensible to give themselves money for personal use when the country is in such a crisis and totally unacceptable to the NRM,”Museveni said while addressing the nation.

He ordered that the legislators return the money to the district Covid-19 task forces.

However, in response, Parliament led by Speaker Kadaga termed this a direct attack from the executive to the August House and promised to fire back.

Last week, Parliament was moved by Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda to pass a motion of displeasure condemning the president for leading the on the August House.

Uganda’s coronavirus cases are now at 126 and 55 of these have since recovered and discharged whereas there has been no deaths since the first reported case in March.