As part of StarTimes’ newly-born TOP e-shopping service on their “StarTimes GO” platform, Sanyuka TV has been highlighted as one of TV stations where viewers can get to know about selected equipment, ranging from TV sets to solar power systems, and decoders, that are on offer and can be bought online.

This is done by select hosts on the station, who present the feature and function guides of each product so the audience can get sufficient and effective information in a short time.

Should one decide to purchase any of the products, they can directly tell the service staff on the hotline (0317117777), and the call agent will share with them the available payment methods and how to conduct some certain online security payment.

Face TV, and Magic 1 HD are the other TV stations that viewers can access this service.

The e-shopping service can also be accessed online via the StarTimes ON app and official Facebook page of StarTimes on which recent available special offers are presented. Here, relevant questions can be answered in time once a comment is left under the post. An interested customer can also go to the ugmall.startimestv.com web page.

Direct phone-calls to the StarTimes Call Centre are the other option, where customers can make their orders by simply calling 0317117777. Customers with specific requirement of installation are advised to state so in an advance call so the team fully prepare for the need.

With the TOP service offered, StarTimes GO e-shopping platform is now able to serve more people across Africa, and Uganda in particular.