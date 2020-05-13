Mauritius declared total recoveries from coronavirus infections as of May 11, 2020.

The island nation’s official COVID-19 page said 322 people had recovered out of the 332 confirmed cases so far. 10 people have since died.

May 11 marked the fifteenth consecutive day that the no new case was recorded in the country. A lockdown however remains in place to contain possible spread of the virus.

Mauritius becomes the second Africa country to have declared virus-free status after infection. Mauritania weeks ago reported full recoveries (6 recoveries and a death at the time), another infection was subsequently recorded.

As of May 12, 2020 Africa’s sole virus free nation is Mauritius.

Lesotho is the sole African country yet to record a case. Eritrea, Seychelles and Mauritania each have one active case pending according to tallies by John Hopkins University.

Mauritius recorded no new COVID-19 cases for the past eight days, according to statistics provided by the National Communication Committee on Monday 4 May.

Currently there are 3 active cases out of 332 positive cases registered including 10 deaths.

The sanitary curfew put in place on March 20, and which should have ended today, has been extended until June 1, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced last Friday.

“The population will need a little more patience, to avoid the risk of a second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic,” Jugnauth said.

However as from May 15 there will be a gradual resumption of certain activities, which will be added to essential sectors such as banks and supermarkets which are still operating despite the containment.

Even though religious, political and union gatherings will still be banned; bakeries, barbers, butchers and fishmongers will be able to open again on May 15.

Markets, bars and shopping centers will remain closed until June 1, while schools will resume on August 1.

Beaches are also prohibited on the Indian Ocean island, a tourist hot spot, while a maximum of 10 people can attend weddings and funerals.

Leader of the opposition and member of the Labour Party, Arvin Boolell, expected the Prime Minister to present a full roadmap. His main concern remains public transport where he wonders about the protocols to follow.