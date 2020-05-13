The Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, has said that he has never received any compensation from the government for the court awards he has been getting over the years.

Speaking to the media, Lukwago said that the government owes him over Shs 900 million.

He was commenting on his latest award Shs 50 million that was awarded to him by the High Court after police arrested him brutally at his home in 2017.

Although he appreciated the court ruling on the matter, Lukwago wished that the officers who subjected him to humiliation would also be punished according to the law.

“I am not complaining, all I wanted is for justice to be done against the perpetrators of this torture,” said Lukwago.

He also noted that the nature of arrest caused him a lot of embarrassment.

Lukwago said receiving awards from the government is so challenging and tricky.

Lukwago has won several court awards over the years. In 2014, he challenged his impeachment from the office and court ordered that he be paid Shs 500m in salary arrears and Shs 100m for the costs.

In 2009, court awarded him Shs 75m for the brutal treatment over the Mabira forest saga.

He was also awarded Shs 60m for challenging the creation of polling stations in some parts of Kampala among others.

“You can not imagine the kind of humiliation I went through.I was subjected to ridicule. I speak about it with a lot of emotions. It traumatised me. I was treated in the most despicable manner you can think about,” he said.