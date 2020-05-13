Isa Asuman, the first Ugandan truck driver to test positive for COVID-19, has been discharged from Entebbe Grade B hospital following recovery.

Asuman was intercepted three weeks ago on his way to South Sudan from Mombasa and taken to Gulu regional referral hospital were he was denied treatment for fear that he would infect other people.

After a standoff, he was evacuated to Entebbe Grade B hospital where he was discharged from on Tuesday after 20 days of treatment.

Speaking shortly after his discharge, Asuman called upon the public to stop stigmatizing COVID-19 patients because they are not terrorists.

“I am a responsible person. I am a citizen of this country. I cannot come and kill my own people. When we start pointing fingers, we shall not get a solution” Asuman said.

Asuman said that he was traumatized during his evacuation and called on government and the ministry of health to sensitize the masses against stigmatizing Covid-19 patients.

Christopher Nsereko, the head of all Covid-19 health workers at the Entebbe hospital, said that the public should embrace the patients who have recovered because they go through a lot while receiving treatment.

“Allow them in communities because we have treated and tested them. They have already gone through psychological torture while receiving treatment,” Nsereko said.

Entebbe Grade B Hospital, by the time of writing this report, has 5 Covid-19 patients that are still receiving treatment. Nsereko said all are in stable condition.

Uganda has not yet recorded any deaths related to Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.