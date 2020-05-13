Police in Rukungiri district in Western Uganda have arrested four Covid-19 district task force members for allegedly stealing relief food being distributed to people affected by the lockdown.

According to the Kigezi region police spokesperson, Elly Matte, on the night of April,30, Isaac Nuwamanya, Robert Tukamuhebwa, Joseph Beyamba and David Kansiime all working with the district task force, loaded relief posho totaling to 170 bags from the district stores onto a vehicle belonging to Nuwamanya without being authorized.

“Immediately information was received, police opened a general enquiry file (Gef) 06/2020 and statements were recorded from relevant witnesses,” Matte noted.

He added that the suspects were summoned to record statements and searches conducted at their houses indicated that only seven bags of posho were recovered from the suspects.

“We are still obtaining statement from the in-charge stores at the district and also retrieve the books of accounts for the Covid-19 relief food to compare with the bags of posho recovered from the homes of the suspects.”

“Once investigations are complete, the case file will be submitted to the Rukungiri Resident State Attorney for his perusal and legal advice,” Matte.

Recently, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit arrested top officials in the Office of the Prime Minister for over fraudulent procurement of relief food for people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The suspects included Permanent Secretary Christine Guwatudde Kintu, Joel Wanjala (Under Secretary and accounting officer), Martin Owor (head of Covid-19 food relief procurement), and Fred Lutimba, the assistant commissioner in charge of procurement.

They are accused of inflating the prices for relief food for their own benefits by refusing to award tenders to those willing to supply government at lower prices