The Ministry of Health has announced four new cases of COVID-19, pushing the national tally to 126.

According to the ministry, all the 4 cases are from 1,478 samples of truck drivers that were tested on Tuesday.

“The new cases include; 2 Ugandans, 1 Kenyan who arrived via Elegu and 1 Tanzanian who arrived via Mutukula border,” The Ministry said in a tweet.

All the 233 community samples tested negative for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, President Museveni held a video conference meeting with heads of East African countries in regards to the issue of truck drivers and the spread of Coronavirus.

The heads of states agreed that a regional mechanism for testing should be worked upon.

They directed that focal persons to immediately work on a regional mechanism for testing and certification of truck drivers prior to their departure at the point of origin and every two weeks report to the heads of state.