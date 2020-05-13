The Ministry of Health has announced four new cases of COVID-19, pushing the national tally to 126.
According to the ministry, all the 4 cases are from 1,478 samples of truck drivers that were tested on Tuesday.
“The new cases include; 2 Ugandans, 1 Kenyan who arrived via Elegu and 1 Tanzanian who arrived via Mutukula border,” The Ministry said in a tweet.
All the 233 community samples tested negative for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, President Museveni held a video conference meeting with heads of East African countries in regards to the issue of truck drivers and the spread of Coronavirus.
The heads of states agreed that a regional mechanism for testing should be worked upon.
They directed that focal persons to immediately work on a regional mechanism for testing and certification of truck drivers prior to their departure at the point of origin and every two weeks report to the heads of state.
