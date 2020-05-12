The UPDF deputy spokesperson, Lt. Col. Deo Akiiki, has cautioned the people living on the other side of Uganda’s borders that they risk being shot if they stealthily try to enter Uganda at night.

“We have tried to cover much of the known paths at different points on our borders. It has also been observed that people are now opening new entry points which is very risky,” he said.

Akiiki said at least 76 people are in custody for illegally crossing the border which could aid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He made the remarks during a joint security press briefing held at Uganda media centre.

Akiiki also noted that the force also conducted an operation where 39 boats were impounded and 76 fishermen were apprehended on different landing sites.

“The UPDF Marine is going to continue enforcing the closure of some landing sites in order to avoid interaction between the people of DR Congo and the people of Uganda so that we control the spread of this disease,”he said.

The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said that the force has arrested more that 400 people and impounded about 100 motorcycles in Mukono district for defying the curfew time.

Meanwhile, Rwandan government has started implementing relay driving, effectively barring foreign truck drivers from their country.

This has left long queues of trucks at the border between Uganda and Rwanda.

Jacob Siminyu, the spokesperson of the ministry of Internal Affairs said: “Rwanda has not stop truck drivers from entering the country but introduced relay system to control the spread of coronavirus.”