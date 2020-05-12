Senegalese President Macky Sall says the West African country will begin reopening mosques and churches Tuesday and ease other restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.

Sall announced the easing of the restrictions on Monday after Senegal registered a more than 30 percent jump in cases from the previous day, the largest one day increase in cases.

Senegal’s President Macky Sall leaves after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and other state leaders at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday May 15, 2019.

President Sall said along with relaxing the state of emergency measures on Tuesday, curfew hours will be from 9pm to 5am, instead of 8pm to 6am.

He said markets and other businesses previously restricted to opening on certain days will be now open six days and closed one day for cleaning.

So far, Senegal has reported 1,886 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.

Source: VOA