The traders led by Kampala Arcade Traders Association (KATA) chairman Godfrey Katongole have petitioned government to intervene and stop the commercial landlords who would like the tenants to pay rent after the lockdown.

Speaking to Nile Post on Monday, Katongole claimed that President Museveni was not clear on this matter during his last address to the nation.

He requested that the tenants should be exempted from paying rent for two months in the period country has been in the lockdown since they have been not working.

“We ask landlords to waive rent for the months the traders have been not working after the lockdown is lifted because business will be slow and we shall not be able to pay rent for those months,”he said.

Katongole stressed that after the lockdown, many traders will not manage to pay rent and loans at the same time expressing fear that this will force them out of the business if government fails to intervene.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the way the president has handled the issues of loans during the lockdown. As traders operating in Kampala arcades, we are worried about how we will pay our rent after the lockdown,”he said.

He said by stopping the payment of rent during the lockdown, President Museveni saved many traders from pressure of worrying about rent.