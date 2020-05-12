Another truck driver has tested positive for COVID-19, pushing Uganda’s national tally of confirmed cases to 122, according to the Ministry of Health.

The minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said in a tweet that the new case is a Ugandan truck driver who arrived from Juba via the Elegu border.

“One new case confirmed from 2,296 samples of truck drivers,” The Minister said in a tweet.

According to Minister Aceng, all 558 community samples that were taken from communities as part of the rapid assessment survey aimed at ascertaining the Covid-19 prevalence in Ugandan communities and all of them tested negative.

Uganda has not confirmed any deaths associated with the Covid-19. 55 discharges have so far been recorded.