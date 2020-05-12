The operation to retrieve survivors or bodies from the collapsed building in Kiwempe Zone, Makindye division continued on Monday with enforcements from police fire and rescue department.

Two days after the collapse of the building, one person identified as Mitana Kenneth was retrieved from the rubble alive and rushed to hospital.

Through frail, Mitana was holding the Holy Bible in his hands and residents believe it was the reason he was still breathing even after 48 hours.

With hope that there may be more people alive, police and the rescue teams scaled up operations and two more bodies of yet to be identified persons were retrieved.

A section of residents expressed disappointment that police called off the operations on Sunday evening yet more people would have been found alive.

“Can you imagine that at just 6pm, they stopped operations? If they had continued, more lived could have been saved,” One resident told the press.

Others blamed Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) saying that it did not do enough to supervise the works and therefore they are responsible.

Nile Post has established that KCCA had halted the works on the building but this was after the building had gone past the first floor. At the time of its collapse, the building had gone past the fourth floor.

The National Organisation of Trade Union (NOTU) is now threatening to drag government and KCCA to court for failing to execute their mandate that resulted into loss of lives.

Usher Wilson Owere the chairman of NOTU told the press that KCCA and government failed at implementing their duties and this should not go on unchallenged.

“They are just lamenting. Government is not supposed to lament. We are not going to allow people to see people die on site all the time. KCCA is not working and this must stop,” Owere said.

By press time, 10 bodies had been retrieved, 4 people retrieved alive while an estimated 6 were still missing.

The building collapsed on Saturday night with an estimated 20 construction workers who were sleeping on-site in respect of the presidential directive which restricted construction workers from moving home in a bid curb the spread of the Coronavirus.