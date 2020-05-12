By Julius Kato

Cities and Infrastructure for Growth (CIG) programme in Uganda, in collaboration with Cities Alliance, AcTogether and PLAVU, have partnered to support vulnerable communities in Nakawa market and Kinawataka and Kasokoso areas that are facing challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through this partnership, CIG Uganda is providing shelter, sanitisers and sanitation facilities for Nakawa market vendors and communities in the two informal settlements.

The partners have been working with these communities as part of an ongoing safeguarding plan for the population, within the implementation of the Kampala Jinja Expressway project (KJE). This support is therefore a continuation of the partners’ efforts to save and improve the lives of the most-vulnerable people affected by crises and ensure they are not left worse off.

Helena McLeod, CIG Uganda Team Leader said, “CIG Uganda, is committed to helping the most vulnerable communities to ensure that they navigate the current challenges and be able to transition into the recovery process after the pandemic. The women and men who have persevered against all odds and continued to make food available to residents are our unsung heroes. I am therefore happy that some 900 market vendors, mostly women and the youth in Nakawa today will be sheltered from adverse weather during the lock-down, while they continue to serve the community.”

McLeod added that part of CIG’s support will go towards boosting the preparedness, and monitoring activities in the informal settlements of Kasokoso and Kinawataka.

The activities will include, community awareness and prevention of the spread of the pandemic, sanitizers, and hand washing points at the public sanitation facilities within the community.

CIG Uganda and its partners commend the efforts made by the Government of Uganda and all government agencies in ensuring that the health sector is adequately facilitated to manage the crisis and curb the COVID-19 pandemic.