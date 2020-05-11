Boris Johnson will reveal more detail on his plans to reopen society in England, after unveiling the “first sketch” of his “road map” out of the coronavirus lockdown.

The PM will answer questions from MPs and then the public on Monday while No 10 will publish its 50-page official guidance in Parliament.

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer criticised the PM’s plan for lacking clarity.

It comes as Scotland and Wales rejected No 10’s new “stay alert” slogan.

In Sunday’s televised address to the nation, Mr Johnson announced a “conditional plan” to reopen society, allowing people in England to spend more time outdoors from Wednesday.

The PM also said people who could not work from home – including those in the manufacturing and construction industries – should return to the workplace from Monday but avoid public transport.

Mr Johnson said the government would “modify” lockdown measures over three “careful” steps through to July.

A new Covid Alert System with five levels would influence how quickly the lockdown – which was first announced on 23 March – could be changed.

The first step will allow people to take unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise, sit or sunbathe in parks and play sports with household members from Wednesday.

The changes in guidelines will also allow two people from different households to meet in a park if they stay two metres apart.

He hoped by the second step – “at the earliest by 1 June” – there could be a phased reopening of shops and some primary aged pupils could return to school.

The third step could see some hospitality businesses and other public places reopen – “if the numbers support it” – but not earlier than 1 July.

The prime minister stressed this was all “conditional” on a series of “big ifs” and he would not hesitate to “put on the brakes” if there are further outbreaks of the virus.

Mr Johnson is set to give a statement to Parliament at 15:30 BST on Monday, with more information expected on a Covid-19 alert system, use of face masks, and the return of professional football. He is expected to speak to the public at the Downing Street briefing later.

But Sir Keir said Mr Johnson’s speech raised “as many questions as it answers”.

