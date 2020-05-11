The Ministry of Health has announced five new cases of Coronavirus pushing the national tally to 121.

According to the Ministry, the cases were of Ugandan and Kenyan truck drivers confirmed from 1,498 samples taken from the borders and tested by the Uganda Virus Research Institute in Entebbe.

“The new cases are: two Ugandan and three Kenyan truck drivers who arrived via Elegu and Malaba points of Entry,” the Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said in a tweet.

According to the Minister, 341 samples were taken from communities as part of the rapid assessment survey aimed at ascertaining the Covid-19 prevalence in Ugandan communities and all of them were negative.

The country has continued to register Covid-19 cases mainly involving truck drivers from neighboring East African countries. Several Ugandans have since expressed concern over the matter.

On Saturday, President Museveni insisted that truck drivers will not be stopped from entering the country over risk of spreading coronavirus but said that the East African countries are soon coming up with a ‘medicine’ for the problem.

“Many of you were saying that we should stop the trucks, how will the country survive? We are in talks with President Salva Kiir of South Sudan, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President John Pombe Magufuli of Tanzania and we are discussing this,” Museveni said during speaking during the second National Day of Prayer against Covid-19 at Entebbe State House.

“We want the drivers to be tested by joint teams of the four countries. We don’t want them to be tested at the borders now, we want them to be tested from their origin.”