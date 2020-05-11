Police in Kajjansi has kicked off investigations into circumstances under which two men were arrested for allegedly bribing a police officer while on duty.

The incident according to the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire happed in Kajjansi when Richard Walugembe and Remogio Baale tried to bribe a police officer investigating another case in which they were involved.

“According to the investigating officer, who is at the same time the victim in this crime, Kajansi Police Station impounded a motor vehicle registration number UAT 924D, which was allegedly used in robbing members of the public and investigations were ongoing into the matter,”Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that the two suspects later came around and tried to bribe the investigating officer so he could release the vehicle.

“They were caught in action while handing over the bribe to the police officer. Investigations into the matter are still ongoing but we thank our officer for being professional and for reporting the act.”

Past incidents

In the past, there have been a number of incidents in which members of the public have been arrested for trying to bribe police officers.

Last year, a man in Buikwe district was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe the OC CID Buikwe with shs200,00 so as to release a suspect who had been detained on a murder charge.

On the other hand, several police officers have also been arrested for receiving bribes.

Last year, a crackdown on corruption within the traffic police unit which went for a number of months saw at least 800 police officers arrested while taking bribes and faced disciplinary action from the force.

Early this year, Simon Nkonge, the Commandant of the Cyber Unit at Kampala Central Police Station was arrested for allegedly of extorting $ 60,000 from a city businessman.

He was arrested together with Martin Kimbowa, a former Flying Squad Unit operative and Allan Ssendegeya a civilian by operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) shortly after receiving the money .