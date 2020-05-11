Embattled Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Eric Sakwa has said that corrupt civil servants have fought to see him out of office but he will die implementing the directives of President Museveni.

Last week, Sakwa was interdicted from his position as the RDC and was with immediate effect barred from exercising the powers and functions of his office pending his court case.

Speaking on NBS TV on Monday morning, Sakwa said that he knows his enemies but he was not moved because he believes that he was doing the right thing.

“What I know is that I have been on the forefront of fighting the corrupt, land grabbers and specifically politicians. Some politicians promised me three things. They said that I should either be interdicted, face prison or die and they have succeeded in the first two. I am waiting for the third one but I am very strong. If I die I will die implementing the directives of the president,” Sakwa said.

Sakwa said that there is a popular bar belonging to a known politician from Jinja West which was flaunting the directives of the president and the moment he closed it, the politician vowed to see him out of office.

“The same politicians have stolen all the sub country land. They have ganged up to see that I am out of Jinja because of my personal zeal to fight corruption.

Sakwa said that when he was interdicted, politicians incited people to abandon the president’s directives and this has created an opening for disobedience, which is putting many lives at risk in Jinja.

“I will miss the people of Jinja because they have been friendly. They don’t allow corrupt people and thieves. When you show them that you will work with them they will be with you. I appeal to whomever that will take over from me that if you don’t serve the people you will fail.”

Last month, Sakwa was arrested and charged will manslaughter and using an iron hand while implementing the presidential directives on containing the COVID-19 pandemic.