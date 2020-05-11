The police is investigating circumstances under which some of its officers are helping bar owners to operate during this lockdown.

This was revealed by the deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye during a media briefing on Saturday.

“Some of our officers are aiding the owners of bars to open in Nsambya areas.They have been arrested and detained at Kabalagala police station and we shall take them through the process of court,”she said.

She cautioned all the officers who are indulging themselves in such kind of acts to refrain from it with immediate effect.

In the same media briefing, the army also conveyed it’s condolence message to the family of those who lost their loved ones in the Masaka shooting where an army reservist shot and killed two people.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire said the killer was not on any mission as alleged on different social media posts.

“There are rumours on social media that a bodaboda rider has been shot because of not obeying curfew regulations. That is not true the information we have is that very man was not a bodaboda operator and the incident was not during curfew time,”he clarified.

Jacob Shems Siminyu, the spokesperson of ministry of Internal Affairs warned truck drivers against parking their trucks in ungazetted roads.

“They are complaining about lack of facilities in the places which are gazetted which is being worked on and they also complained about the behaviour of citizens that when they see them they throw stones at them which is not good,” he noted.