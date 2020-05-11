MTN Uganda through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, the MTN Foundation has donated Shs. 41 million towards the Kasese floods victims.

The money will be used to buy non-food relief items to support the families that have been displaced.

The devastating floods ensued after River Nyamwamba burst its banks, following the heavy rains that hit the Rwenzori Mountain ranges.

Over 24,760 households with approximately 173,320 people were affected by the flash floods. Almost up to 150 houses were destroyed in Karusandara division while another 92 houses were completely washed away in Nyamwamba and kilembe areas.

The displaced people have sought shelter from nearby churches and school buildings following a directive from Musa Ecweru, the state Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness during his visit to the area last week.

While handling over the dummy cheque to the Red Cross and Officials from the office of the Prime Minister, MTN Uganda’s Chief Executive Officer, Wim Vanhelleputte said that facing such a disaster in these unprecedented times when the globe is grappling with the Covid19 pandemic and the country in a state of lock-down, spells double tragedy for the people of Kasese.

Vanhelleputte further expressed MTN’s heartfelt sympathy to the people of Kasese.

“As MTN Uganda, we stand with the people of Kasese who have suffered great loss in the recent heavily destructive flash floods. We understand that this is such a trying time, especially since we are already battling the devastating effects of the Covid19 pandemic. We hope that this modest support we have rendered will offer them some comfort,” he said.

While receiving the cheque, Robert Kwesiga, Uganda Red Cross Secretary General appreciated MTN for always coming through very fast to support whenever the Country has emergences.

“This is not the first time MTN Uganda has supported people affected by disasters. Last year they supported Bududa twice, supported Bundibugyo and today they are supporting Kasese. This consistent commitment is a true humanitarian spirit exhibited by MTN to support it’s community. Amidst this period when all partners including MTN have heavily invested in the COVID-19 fight, MTN has still managed to support Kasese. We want to thank you.” Kwesiga said.

The money shall be used to procure 100 standard household non-food-item kits to reach out to 100 most vulnerable families comprising of children, youths, women and the elderly.

Each of the kits contains 2 cooking pots, 6 cups, 6 plates, 1 knife, 1 ladle, 2 jerry cans, 3 blankets, 3 mosquito nets, 3 bars of soap and 1 tarpaulin for shelter.

In 2013, the MTN foundation spent about Shs 250m to support the kilembe mines hospital which had been affected by similar floods through refurbishment of the children and maternal ward and provided items to support the hospital inclusive of 100 hospital beds, mattresses, mosquito nets as well a generator.