Hip hop top artist Daddy Andre from Black Market Records in partnership with East African Partners boss, Isaac Kigozi and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Diaspora League Chairman, Hajji Abbey Walusimbi have donated food relief to the Muslim community in Nakalole Town council in Mbale district.

While offering the donation, the singer noted that the Covid-19 lockdown has left a number of people vulnerable and in dire need who must be helped out by those who still can.

“By the grace of God, I and my management (Black Market Records) were able to stand with our brothers and sisters in Mbale. In these trying times which also happen to be the holy month of Ramadhan were our Muslim brothers and sisters are fasting, we were able to avail them with food to take them through this time,” Andre said.

“We have been in Nakaloke town council in Mbale which has marked the beginning of our Eastern region tour and very soon we shall be proceeding to Busia.”

Andre thus appealed to other people to come out and stand with those in need adding that blessed is the hand that gives than one that receives.

During the event, Isaac Kigozi the Managing Director, East African Partners (EAP, a company that markets East Africa region as the best investment destination noted that this is the moment to stand with those who are in dare need.

“As EAP, we don’t only focus on investment but also on the well- being of our people, we shall continue to give and donate to those in need even after the lock down, we believe that together we can help save lives that would have perished due to hanger,” Kigozi said.

He added that the mission to save lives by providing food relief has just started noting that they will continue donating to vulnerable people throughout the country including those in Kasese who have been affected by heavy rains.

The NRM Diaspora Chairman, Abbey Walusimbi applauded President Museveni for the fight against Coronavirus.

“We appreciate the continued partnership with Black Market Records CEO, Cedrick Singleton through which we have been able to offer food relief to Ugandans in Luweero and now in Nakaloke Town Council in Mbale District,” Walusimbi said.

While receiving the relief on behalf of the Muslim community in Nakaloke Town Council, the Eastern Muslim Regional Khadi, Shekh Ahmad Haamid Wandega appreciated the group for being considerate to the Muslims in Nakaloke most of whom were finding it hard to break their fast because of the lockdown effects.

“On my behalf and on behalf of the Muslim community, I thank donors for the good will and spirit, our people in this country are starving, because of the lockdown, the religious people were not spared because all the religious centres were locked down and they are starving with nothing to feed on yet this is also a holy month of Ramadhan,” Sheikh Wandega said.