The High Court in Kampala has released on bail, presidential hopeful and former Security Minister, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde.

Tumukunde last week asked court to review the bail conditions that among others required him to present at least two military officers at his rank or higher as his sureties.

However, on Monday, the head of the criminal division of the High Court Justice Wilson Kwesiga reconsidered his earlier decision on Tumukunde’s sureties.

The judge ruled that he was satisfied that given the nature of his offence(treasons) he cannot get military officers to associate with him by standing as sureties.

Justice Kwesiga in return approved the former Security Minister’s wife, Stellah Tumukunde, brother -in-law Hannington Karuhanga and family friend Matthew Rukikaire as substantial sureties.

The judge also took into consideration that the Coronavirus lockdown may not end soon and decided that the former Security Minister should be released on bail.

Tumukunde was asked to deposit his passport with court but also pay a non-cash bond of shs50 million whereas each of his three sureties was asked to pay a non-cash bond of shs50 million but also to ensure they prevail over the former spymaster to come to court whenever required.

In his ruling, Justice Kwesiga explained that he delayed Tumukunde’s release from Luzira to allow the state retrieve and secure sensitive evidence and exhibits from his home and office in a bid to avoid interference if he was released.

The judge however asked Tumukunde to report monthly to the court registrat starting May 20,2020 for extension of his bail on treason charges.

On the charges of unlawful possession of firearms, the judge directed the former spymaster to report to the City Hall magistrates court starting the same day for extension of his bail.

Charges

Tumukunde was arrested from his home in Kololo over a month ago and charged over unlawful possession of firearms.

Prosecution alleges that on March, 13, 2020 at Impala Avenue in Kololo in Kampala, Tumukunde was found in possession of a modified AK-47 rifle number 19865- BU3618 without holding a valid firearm certificate.

Prosecution also alleges that on March 13, 2020, at Impala Avenue in Kololo, the former spymaster was found in possession of a Star pistol number EL 860030 without holding a valid firearm certificate.

Gen Tumukunde is also charged with one count of treason.

Prosecution claims that on March 5, 2020 while appearing on a local television station in Kampala, Gen Tumukunde made utterances which were calculated to instigate the Republic of Rwanda to invade Uganda and cause unlawful change of government.