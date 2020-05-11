Dr. Johnson Byabashaija has said overseeing a transition will be top on his agenda in his new term as the Commissioner General of Prisons.

President Museveni last month re-appointed Dr. Byabashaija, and his deputy, James Mwanje in their positions in a two-year contract extension.

Speaking to the Nile Post on Sunday, the prisons boss said he was happy for the renewal that he said will allow him accomplish some tasks in the institution

“I thought I was going to do only three years (previous term) and pack my things and go. Anyway, there are some things I want to accomplish in my new term,”Byabashaija said.

“I want to oversee a transition from my generation to the next generation. I have been here for quite some time and if you depart badly, you can cause some instability in the institution.”

Dr.Byabashaija who joined the Uganda Prisons Services in 1983 and became the Commissioner General in 2005 says he is not yet satisfied that the 1990s generation can ably take over the mantle and says he needs the two year term to mentor them.

“I am not satisfied (that they are ready). It is what I am going to do in the next two years to make sure they are ready.”

Citing the Police Force, he said he doesn’t want to see a scenario where the Uganda Prions Services is being run by the military because of lack of preparation for transition.

He insisted that he wants to prepare the next generation to smoothly take over and run matters in the Uganda prisons just like it has been done in the last 14 or so years under his helm.

“I would not wish to see the Uganda Prisons take that direction (being run by the army). I have commissioners, directors who can ably take over from me. Let me emphasize it so that they can take over from me properly.”

Dr.Byabashaija said because the Commissioner General is a “good” position with “packs”, he does not want to see scenarios where fights erupt over the top seat when he leaves but insisted he wants to see a transition happen automatically.

Professionalization

As the UPDF and Uganda Police Force started on a professionalization journey, Dr. Byabashaija says the Uganda Prisons Services took the same route and he says he wants to see it accomplished.

He explained that prisons officers no longer train in school to go for work and get promotions without additional courses as it was in the past.

“For junior officers, there is a Junior Non-Commissioned Officers’ course, Senior Non-Commissioned Officers’ course and Junior Command Course; for the seniors, we are doing the senior leadership course in Kyankwanzi, the intermediate course( together with police in Bwebajja) and the senior command course(Bwebajja),”Byabashaija said.

“I want the core members like Senior Superintendents of the Prisons, Superintendents and Assistant Senior Superintendents to get access to those courses.”

According to the prisons boss, by the time he leaves, he wishes to have made a strong foundation for the institution in terms of being professional.

Museveni directive

In 2015, President Museveni directed the Uganda Prisons Service to grow cotton as the country moves to stop importing second-hand clothes.

The president directed Byabashaija to ensure they produce one million bales of cotton per season as one of the ways to respond to a decision by East African leaders to abolish second-hand clothes.

Speaking to the Nile Post, the prisons boss explained that the journey has already kicked off but noted in his new term, he would like to ensure they meet the required target.

“He(president) gave us a target of 44000 acres that if we did that, Uganda would reach the 1970 cotton production figures. We have now reached 7000 acres. I want to at least reach 15000 acres before my new term ends,” Dr.Byabashaija said.

“If I make that, I will then know that this project has taken off. It is for both cotton and commercial maize seed production which has also started.”