Taxi drivers and operators based in the Old Taxi Park attempted to protest the planned renovation announced by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The works, according to KCCA, were meant to commence May 9 and will last for three months.

However, on Monday, taxi drivers and operators attempted to stage a protest in the Old Taxi Park. They were surprised to find the park cordoned off by Uganda Police Force officers and other security officials.

Unable to breakthrough the police cordon, the taxi drivers camped around the taxi park demanding to meet President Yoweri Museveni before KCCA can begin work. Several of the drivers said that they will remain around the park until they their views are considered.

It is estimated that the three months renovation of the park will see over 20,000 people who earn a living there affected.

“In case the lockdown ends before the works are completed, KCCA shall provide alternative parking areas for the taxis as was with the construction of the new tax park.”

The oldest taxi park in Uganda’s capital has for long been in a dire state but efforts to renovate it have always been frustrated by Â taxi operators who argued that they had not been consulted.

Two years ago, KCCA announced they had got a shs4.3 billion grant from the Netherlands government to renovate the old taxi park.

We have since learned that several leaders of the taxi drivers and operators held closed door meetings with KCCA.

However, several of the taxi drivers accused their leaders of conniving with KCCA to deprive them of their work space. But KCCA spokesperson Peter Kaujju insisted that the drivers should not worry as the renovations are part of master plan to give the capital a facelift.